Rashelle Blue drops ‘Slow it down’ produced by KlasikBeats

Music of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: Bossu Kule

2017-01-06

Rashelle Blue

It will be an eventful year for UK’s favourite Afro Pop Diva. In 2016, we witnessed a number of performances, behind the scenes shootings for us to exclusively join her in her studio lifestyle, and her first nomination in the music industry, Rashelle Blue has stayed on her toes, working enthusiastically on her brand.

Late last year, 29th December 2016, Rashelle Blue dropped her new single “Slow it Down” produced by South London based Producer Klasikbeats.

The song has sensual elements in the form of an “Afro-Slowjam” as Rashelle exploits her smooth vocals, which will have you melt away. It is the kind of song the Romancers will love and with Valentines Day almost around the corner, “Slow it Down” is sure to have us slow dancing.

It is also the type of song DJs will love to have in their portfolios, as it is still at a tempo that will have the audience on their feet. In “Slow it Down” written by Rashelle Blue herself, she tells a tale of taking it slow, however still expressing a playful side to herself.

Furthermore, with what will be one of the catchiest Bridges (in conjunction with her Hooks of course), Rashelle uses her soulful voice to sample the all so famous chorus of R2bees’ 2013 hit single “Slow Down”.

In this New Year, Rashelle Blue is set to release an official Music Video for Slow it Down, a number of upcoming single releases (including the release of a new track featuring a family member. You’ll have to wait and see which one it will be) and will work on an album.

Follow Rashelle Blue on: Twitter, Instagram & Facebook @rashelleblue @rashelleblue Rashelle Blue Rashelle Blue

Listen and download: