Profane songs are lucrative – Wisa

Ghanaian hiplife musician Eugene Ashe, popularly known as Wisa Greid, says that profane songs are lucrative and loved by most people.

In an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee, the ‘Ekiki Mi’ hitmaker said that even though he has a number of gospel songs, he’s never called upon to perform these songs but rather the profane ones.

“Charley, I do what gives me money and what the people like. I’ve got gospel songs, but no one calls me to perform the gospel songs. Everywhere I perform, if I don’t play those songs, the fans get angry.

“Mostly, they are songs I perform lastly before I leave the stage because they love it and as soon as it drops, the crowd goes wild. So, those songs help me, they give me money,” he revealed.

When asked about where he usually performs profane songs, he stated that it’s based on the type of audience he’s been exposed to.

“It depends on where I perform. If I’m on the streets, I perform those songs because that’s what they like. But I can’t perform those songs in the presence of grown-ups because it’s disrespectful,” he said.

The controversial musician, who’s currently in court for exposing his genitals to a live audience during the ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’ concert last two years, added that, women mostly enjoy listening to his songs even though his lyrics are usually centred around what most people will term as a ‘verbal abuse on women’.

Wisa noted that, “It’s even the women who dance to my songs. I don’t really regard profanity in my music as a big deal. It’s a normal thing. If you listen to Hip-hop, you hear the same things like the ‘F words’ and stuff. It’s the same thing but our mentality is different.”

He also debunked claims that suggest that he supported the President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections because he sought after a presidential pardon regarding his case in court.

“My case in court was going on well before I endorsed the NPP. My lawyer is very good so I don’t think so at all. I heard it, so many people talked but all is ‘talk talk’.

“Definitely people will hate you and that is something I see every day. I go to places and see people who don’t like me and people who like me and because of what happened, I see and hear so many insults on my page and stuff but it doesn’t bother me,” he concluded.