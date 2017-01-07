President Akufo-Addo’s speech plagiarised

Parts of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s inaugural speech have been found to have been plagiarised.

The president at his inauguration Saturday in the capital Accra, told Ghanaians, “I ask you to be citizens not spectators; citizens not subjects.”

It has turned out that these were the exact words used by former US President George W Bush.

The words are actually being traced to another United States president, Woodrow Wilson.

President Akufo-Addo did not attribute the statement to anyone in his speech.

Social media has been set ablaze since it emerged that the statement is plagiarised.

Since the revelation that that portion of the speech was plagiarised, Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has issued an apology.

“My attention has been drawn to references being made to a statement in the speech delivered by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at his swearing in on Saturday, January 7, 2017, which was not duly acknowledged.

“I unreservedly apologise for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate. It is insightful to note that in the same speech were quotes from Dr. J.B Danquah, Dr. K.A. Busia, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the Bible which were all duly attributed and acknowledged,” he wrote on Facebook.