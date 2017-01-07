Okyeame Kwame shares lovely photo of family

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-06

Okyeame Kwame and family

Ever blazing hip-life artiste, Okyeame Kwame has sheared a photo with his family on his Facebook page thanking God’s for his goodness.

“It’s Fridaayyyyyyyy. Don’t forget to put #Hallelujah on replay” he posted.

The “Wo so” hit maker graduated recently with a master’s degree in Marketing Strategy from the University of Ghana–Legon and was honored in the U.S. with the award, “Key to the City” from the mayor of Cincinnati, Mr. John Cranley

See post below: