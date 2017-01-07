Ob Abenser, Etse Sikanku offer compelling recap of December 7 polls

Television of Friday, 6 January 2017

Filmmaker Ob Abenser

Ghanaian filmmakers Ob Abenser and Etse Sikanku, in their latest documentary “December 7th”, provide a spell-binding account of events leading up to last month’s general polls which saw Nana Akufo – Addo snatch the presidency from H.E John Dramani Mahama by close to a million votes.

Some 6,000 foreign dignitaries (including 11 heads of states) have been confirmed for the inauguration ceremony Nana Akufo-Addo as fifth president of the fourth republic tomorrow.

Ivorian President Alhassan Ouattara has been announced special guest of honour.

Watch the documentary below: