NanaYaa drops ‘SuperWoman’ a remix of Runtown’s 'Mad Over You’

Music of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu

2017-01-06

‘Super Woman’ by NanaYaa

Ghana’s prolific singer NanaYaa signed to Oneplay Media has released her version of the popular ‘Mad over You’ song by Nigerian artiste Runtown titled: ‘SuperWoman’.

The song comes after her end of year (2016) song ‘Yen Sa’ which was produced by Kwame Yeboah.

‘SuperWoman’ follows the concept of her love for women empowerment. NanaYaa is an example of a super woman. In this latest single She entreats all women to know their worth and make sure their men are madly in love with them.

In her own words, NanaYaa noted: ‘when I heard the song (Runtown’s Mad Over You), I loved the direction and the fact that Runtown was talking about his love for a Ghanaian lady hence I said why not, let me as a proud Ghanaian lady reply him’.

She opined that instead of just repeating the words, she twisted it well enough to make sure it will put a smile on the faces of every woman whether a Ghanaian or not.

‘Officially this is the girl code song (I mean this is our anthem) for the New Year; we (women) will get our men to be ‘Mad over us’ – She added.

Listen to this new single from the ‘Handkerchief’ hit maker – NanaYaa and learn the lyrics too.