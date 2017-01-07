Nacee is a milksop, opportunist – Blogger

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

2017-01-06

Nacee

The founder of Ghanafuo.com, Thinkghmusic.com, DM Network and entertainment editor at Pulse.com.gh, David Mawuli, has waded into the unending confusion between David Aja and Nacee over campaign hit song, “Onaapo”.

“Onaapo” which was the official campaign song for the losing National Democratic Congress has become the toast of many and has since earned Dee Aja, the singer of the song several gigs in Ghana and other countries.

However, although Dee Aja has on several occasions credited Nacee for composing the song and backing him, Nacee has expressed his disgust at the fact that Dee Aja has been performing the song on several platforms.

Nacee, as a result, has also released his gospel version of the same song which he is currently promoting.

But the founder of ghanafuo.com believes that Nacee’s constant claim of ownership of song and his eventual release of a gospel version is a clear indication of how envious he is of Dee Aja and the fact that he does not want to see the young musician grow and shine like he has.

David lamented the ‘Pull him Down’ syndrome which is crippling the gospel industry in Ghana and the fact that the already established acts will do everything to see that the effort of the upcoming artistes are always thwarted.

He bemoaned the ignorance on the part of some Ghanaian artistes who will rather make noise about people ‘stealing’ their work when the law court is available to provide them redress.

“It is very sad how ignorant our artistes are. If you feel your song was stolen, go to court and sue instead of jumping from one radio to another seeking attention. I am disappointed in Nacee. He’s an opportunist!!!”

