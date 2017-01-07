My boyfriend is not a 'serial womanizer' – Funny Face's 'girlfriend'

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Funny Face and a new girlfriend

A lady purported to be actor cum comedian Funny Face’s girlfriend has jumped to his defense, after a publication by asempanews.com revealed that industry watchers are seeking to warn her against the conduct of the popular comedian.

The lady, who gave her name as Beatrice Buabeng and ‘girlfriend’ of Funny Face clearly peeved, said in her comment, “did Funny Face or [I] confirm anything to this reporter?”

The pretty wife to be of the “Cow and Chicken” star rejected the accusations that the conduct of the popular comedian is flawed, after his dramatic breakup with ex-wife Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim.

She indicated in the comment she made on GhanaWeb that, she is not bothered, despite warnings that Funny Face could be a “serial womanizer”.

Her comment follows one posted by one “Kyekyeku that, “he doesn’t think Beatrice will go down the gutter, she is a smart and hardworking lady and a friend to most of [these celebrities], she is not a fool.”

