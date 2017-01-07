Lutterodt in trouble for calling step kids 'demonic attack' on family

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

2017-01-06

Counsellor George Lutterodt was dragged into the studios of GHOne to explain ‘damaging’ comments he made on their popular relationship programme, “Tales from the powder room” from previous year, 2016.

This episode which was purposely run to reconcile ‘beefs’ that emerged from chapters from the just ended year 2016 had the controversial counsellor reacting to comments that went bad with the public, especially his claims that “ children born out of wedlock are a demonic attack on family”.

Counselor Lutterodt, who’s affectionately called the “Emotional Fixer” explained that, “Indeed children born out of wedlock cause a fight between the mother (woman) who is rightfully married to the man (husband) and the woman that crashed on their marriage.

“When such men die, they leave confusion behind,” he explained.

“Let’s look at the story of Abraham and Sarah. We realize how the descendants of Ishmael who was born out of wedlock has caused confusion; the aftermath of which is felt today in our time”.

He further explained that, sex is a sacred and spiritual act. Hence, if the outcome of this seemingly spiritual activity leaves problems afterwards for a family, then it is an attack on the marriage.

The counsellor in this same episode maintained that, he stands by all pronouncements he has made on the show from the previous year as they are all founded on the accounts of the Holy Bible.