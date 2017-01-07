Live update: Akufo-Addo set for public inauguration

11:14

The 21 gun salut by the military taking place to welcome the Commander in Chief. This is done by the military as way of showing their allegiance to the new president.

11:00

Akufo-Addo takes the oath of allegiance. He is led by Chief Justice Theodora Wood.

10:57

Dr Bawumia signing the book of oath. The book serves as evidence that he is vice president. The Chief Justice will also sign the book to give validity to the oath.

10:52

Dr Bawumia taking his oath of office. He is led by the Chief Justice.

10:49

Speaker invites Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood to administer the oath of office for vice-president-elect Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

10:41

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye is calling Parliament to order after he suspended the House last night. He will announce the dignitaries present and then the real event will begin.

10:40

Akufo-Addo takes his seat right beside the presidential stool. He will seat on the presidential stool after he is sworn in as president.

10:33

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived with his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

President of Nigeria Mahamudu Buhari is also at the Square.

10:20

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia have arrived at the Square.

10:00

Newly elected speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye has arrived at the Black Star Square.

Ex President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama as well as ex vice president Kwesi Amissah Arthur and his wife, Matilda Amissah Arthur are all present at the grounds.

Former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor together with their spouses are also seated.

Hundreds of people are expected at the Black Star Square for the official investiture of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Saturday.

The event will feature parades and cultural display performed before the crowd that would be made up of some African heads of state and Presidents from some European countries.

Nana Akufo-Addo will be sworn in by the Chief Justice, Theodora Georgina Wood as required by Ghana’s Constitution.

President-elects are expected to be sworn in by January 7, a month after the nation’s general elections on December 7.

So far, 15 heads of state have arrived to grace the occasion, among them are presidents from Benin, Egypt, Ethiopia, Zambia, Liberia, Equitorial Guinea, Togo.

There will also be representatives from 13 states across the world in the country to witness Akufo-Addo’s investiture.

President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouatara, who is a special guest to the ceremony arrived about 30 minutes ago.

The Inauguration Day schedule is below: