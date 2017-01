Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

2017-01-06

Joselyn Dumas

TV Presenter and Presenter Joselyn Dumas hosted the green carpet of the 2016 GLO CAF Awards held in Nigeria last night.

Yemi Alade, Femi Kuti, Flavour and many others performed on the night.

Algerian and Leicester striker Riyad Mahrez was named ‘Best Player of the Year’ at the awards scheme.

Photos of Joselyn Dumas below.