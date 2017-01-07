John Dumelo’s mom turns 65

John Dumelo and his mother as she turns 65

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has released a video wishing his mother who turned 65 years yesterday, a happy birthday.

“I spent the afternoon with mum….she’s 65 today, and want to wish her long life, good health and prosperity,” his post read.

The award winning movie actor is one of the celebrities who openly supported the outgoing president John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government who lost woefully in the just ended general elections.

The ace actor who was recently described as presidential material by famous gospel musician Cweci Oteng shared the flattering video to wish his Mom a Happy Birthday on his Facebook page.