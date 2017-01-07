I’m no pessimist; I’m a realist – Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike has revealed that she rarely gets her hopes up, not because she is a pessimist but believes in reality.

The award winning actress explained that, “intentions that aren’t acted upon are just ideas, and ideas without action are just thoughts,” she said in a refreshing post on her Instagram page.

She buttressed her point with a list of vivid examples stating that;

If a woman one wants to be with, is messing around, it is because you aren’t her priority;

If that guy doesn’t call you for two weeks, he doesn’t like you as much as you like him;

If that important meeting keeps on getting rescheduled, it means it is not that important to the other party.

She also touched on the positives adding that, “people who always text and call to ask how you are, are the people who care. The people who email you back straight away and [those] who do things to help, are the people you should invest your time in”.

