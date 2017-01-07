I'll perform at Akufo-Addo's Inaugural ceremony if invited – Nacee

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Music producer and musician, Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee in an interview on Empire 102.7 FM’s drive show #EmpireDrive with Joe Kumi has disclosed his willingness and readiness to perform at Nana Addo’s inaugural ceremony.

According to him when asked if he will perform at the swearing in ceremony of the president elect Nana Addo Danquah, he said:

“If that call comes ,I am a Ghanaian and now the election is over and we are all Ghanaians so there is nothing like NDC , NPP anymore so I think we have to put our political differences away and then stay focus as Ghanaians and make sure that we support the new government. Am a business man as well and am working so if there is a call , why not I will perform”

The musician , Nacee released a gospel version of NDC’s official campaign song “Onaapo” titled “Onaapo Attention”and since the release the song is receiving massive radio airplay nationwide.