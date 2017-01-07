'I will not let you down' – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

Newly sworn President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to deliver the public goods to the expectations of Ghanaians.

“I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task. I will not let you, the people of Ghana down,” he told at least over 6,000 people who had gathered to witness his inauguration on Saturday.

He said the nation’s forebears would be “disappointed” if they came to see the level of development achieved as Ghana chalks 60 years of independence.

“We have no excuse to be poor,” he said, adding a new Ghana has been birthed which requires a different set of attributes to propel it to its rightful place in the world.

The new Ghanaian leader had campaigned on the back of the economy which he has described as deteriorating in the course of December 7, 2016, general elections.

He had berated former President John Mahama for running down Ghana’s economy through mismanagement and unrestrained borrowing, promising to revise the governance note.

But speaking at the Black Star Square, President Akufo-Addo said “fidelity to principle, courage, patience and collective action to yield results” are the attributes Ghanaians have to exhibit.

“We have an exuberant and young people,” he said, expressing confidence in the Ghanaian people to live up to expectation.

He said wealth needs to be created, the horizon has to be expanded and the country has to “embrace science and technology.”

President Akufo-Addo promised to “restore integrity in public life,” by protecting the public purse.

He stated that public service is not a money making machine, urging persons motivated by material things to find what they want in the private sector.