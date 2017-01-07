I can fill any event auditorium in Ghana – Yaa Pono

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

All over the world, musicians and their managements have managed to build revenue streams aside album sales and royalties and Ghana is no exception. Over the past few years, Ghanaian musicians have managed to develop annual events that reap in some cool cash for them.

Some of these artists include Sarkodie (Rapperholic), Samini (Saminifest), Stonebwoy (BHIM Nation Concert) and M.anifest (M.anifestivities). Although Sarkodie and Samini started some years ago, it must be admitted that Manifest and Stonebwoy have been impressive with their shows as well.

However missing from the list is Yaa Pono. A strong force whose presence is almost needed all the time at these annual shows, Yaa Pono believes it’s only a matter of time for him to put together his own annual shows.

Asked why he has delayed in putting up his own annual show just like his colleagues, Yaa Pono stated he doesn’t believe in “rushing”.

He also refuted assertions that he may not be able to fill up an auditorium should he put up a show all by himself.

“I can fill up any auditorium including the sports stadium”

Yaa Pono was speaking on Okay FM with Sammy Flex, Abeiku Santana and Eugene Osei Nksanah.

Yaa Pono is readying for the release of a new album Faster than gods.