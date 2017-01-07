Enthralled Ivorian President charges Ghanaians to ‘preserve democracy’

The special guest of honour at the historic investiture of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana has urged Ghanaians to enviously protect the country’s democracy.

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, during a goodwill speech at the inaugural event held at the Black Star Square in Accra also commended outgoing President, John Mahama, for conceding defeat and handing over power peacefully to the incoming administration.

He said Ghana, just like Cote d’Ivoire, aspires economic independence and hence needs peace to reach that goal of economic progress.

The Ivorian leader expressed his gratitude to Ghana for the invitation extended to him, noting it will further consolidate the good relationship between the two countries.

“Preserve Ghana’s democracy”, he advised Ghanaians, impressed by the organisation of the Presidential investiture.

There were doubts as to whether Mr Outtara would make it to the investiture after mutinous actions by some soldiers in some cities in his country.

The soldiers are protesting unfulfilled promises of salary adjustments, but Mr Ouattara has braved the odds and made it to Ghana.

He praised Ghana for being a guiding light of African democracy after successful elections on December 7, an event that he says is reminiscent of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s independence struggle six decades ago.

He said Saturday’s historic inauguration firms up the foundations of Ghana’s first President towards a united Africa.

The Ivorian President urged Ghanaians to support Nana Akufo-Addo and promised to always be available to assist him when the need arise.