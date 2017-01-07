Emelia Brobbey begs God to forgive her sins on her birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-06

Emelia Brobbey

What an interesting request to make on one’s Birthday! Emelia Brobbey is all thankful to her God for adding another year to her years; but unlike the usual request for blessings, the Ghanaian actor decided to humbly submit to God and seek the mercies of her creator.

“Today is my birthday, Lord it is my prayer that you forgive me my sins as I have deeply regretted, bless me with long life full of strength, a good family, let me love you more and bless my career and let me continue living under your word,” she said in her Instagram post.

The Ghanaian actress who was full of thanks for the gift of life added, “Indeed God you are bigger than what people think, waking up to see am among the living is enough testimony to share with the whole world how great thy name is.”

Emelia by her unusual submission to God on her special day is something worth learning and a good example to fans.

Read full post below: