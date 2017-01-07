DKB refuses to pay bribe to Police officers

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017
Comedian DKB has started the New Year on a magnificent note, refusing to take bribes from a pair of corrupt police officers who tried extorting him.
DKB posted up video evidence of this encounter on his Twitter page, displaying his immense patriotism.
DKB refuses to pay bribe to 2 corrupt police officers who lie on his car bonnet to force him, he eventually escapes???? pic.twitter.com/WDytK5Kd1r
— KING DKB ???? (@dkbghana) January 6, 2017