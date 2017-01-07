Contractors besiege Mahama’s house over unpaid monies

Scores of contractors earlier Friday morning, besieged the residence of President John Dramani Mahama, demanding payment for projects they executed for the government of Ghana.

According to the contractors, their services were employed for the construction of a number of Community Day Senior High Schools but they have not received payments which has been in arrears for the past eight months.

The leader of the group, Ibrahim Adam, told Citi News, they were being harassed by banks they borrowed money from for the projects.

“We were refused payment, GETFund payment. We did the E Block project and we’ve not been paid for the past 8 months. Our banks are calling us, our debtors are calling us and then our workers are calling demanding payment and as we speak now we’ve not received any payment for GETFund.

Ibrahim Adam added that, although he was aware GETFund was releasing funds to some contractors, they were not those who worked on the E -Block project.

In fulfillment of an election 2012 campaign promise of John Mahama, government commenced the construction of some 200 Community Day Senior High Schools, to address the issue of access to quality education in the country.

About 45 of the schools have been completed and commissioned by the President.

Meanwhile, checks by Citi News on Friday evening revealed that, government has struck an agreement with the contractors to pay them the arrears.

Adam Ibrahim told Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News that although the amount has not been paid, they have made an arrangement for payment with government.

“The issue has been resolved so we are following the due procedure. We are okay with it now and they [government] are working on it” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

