'Being a Ghanaian must mean something' – Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s new President has whipped a sense of patriotism in Ghanaians by charging the citizenry to make more meaning and feel proud of being their nationality.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said being Ghanaian must mean more than the country of a person’s birth or holding the republic’s passport.

Quoting Ghana’s premier leader Dr Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s famous 1957 Independence speech where he spoke about measuring the nation’s progress with the happiness of Ghanaians being able to manage their own affairs, he called on the citizenry to go beyond the routine reference to being Ghanaian.

“Being a Ghanaian must put a certain responsibility on each of us. Calling yourself a Ghanaian must mean you have signed up for a certain definable code of conduct.

“Being a Ghanaian puts an obligation on each one of us to work at building a fair and prosperous nation,” he told the more than 6,000 people who have gathered at the Black Star Square to witness the investiture, Saturday.

According to the President, Ghanaians must look out for each other adding there should be no higher praise than to be able to say “I am a Ghanaian”.

“I thank the almighty that I am able to say with pride that I am a Ghanaian,” he stated, stressing “a new dawn has arisen in Ghana which will enable us to build a new political civilisation which will be the beckon of Africa and a wonder of the world.”

“Fellow citizens, you must be at the centre of the change. The change we have voted for will have to start with each of us as individuals. We can start with little changes in our own individual attitudes and practices.

“The change can and should start now. I urge you to be citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects. Responsible citizens building our communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done,” he said.

He ended his speech by thanking Ghanaians for making him the president of “this beautiful country”.