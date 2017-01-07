Be good citizens, not spectators – Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo has set the tone for patriotism with a call on Ghanaians to be active partakers in the running of the country.

The new President made the call during his inaugural speech at the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday.

Nana Akufo-Addo took over the reins of government from John Mahama to become the fifth President of the 4th Republic at a colourful event that was graced by eminent people both at home and from abroad.

The three living former Presidents, John Mahama, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Rawlings were all present.

The new President asked the legislature and the judiciary to assist him to deliver on the promises he made during the electioneering campaign.

Nana Akufo-Addo, whose New Patriotic Patriotic (NPP) campaigned on the message of positive economic, social and political change, urged the two arms of government to assist him to deliver on the promise of change since no Head of State can achieve it single-handedly.

“Fellow citizens, you must be at the centre of the change. The change we have voted for will have to start with each of us as individuals. We can start with little changes in our own individual attitudes and practices.

“The change can and should start now. I urge you to be citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects. Responsible citizens building our communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done,” he urged an elated crowd.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s investiture was attended by dignitaries and heads of state from all over the world.

The guest of honour was Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara.

Nana Akufo-Addo also promised to advance his convictions with civility.

“I will serve the public interest with courage,” he said promising further to let justice and the rule of law guide his four-year tenure as President.