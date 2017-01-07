A Plus receives special invitation to attend Akuffo-Addo’s inauguration

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

2017-01-06

A Plus

Recording artiste A Plus was one of many celebrities who openly endorsed the candidature of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2016 General Elections.

His support was acknowledged by the President-elect on Social Media few weeks ago.

Plus has received a special invitation to join thousands during the inauguration of Akufo-Addo as the next president of Ghana on Saturday, January 7, 2016 at the Independence Square.

Photo of the invite below.

