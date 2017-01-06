Watch out for me – D Cryme to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

2017-01-06

D. Cryme

Probably, it was his way of announcing his expected huge presence on the music scene in 2017 when award winning Tema based artiste, D Cryme, released his dancehall song, Alarm in September last year. And though the year is yet to swing in full action, the Koko Sakora artiste is already making inroads and showing signs of an artiste ready to make the best out of the year.

He boldly made the “ 2017 success statement” when last week Friday, he won the Hiplife Video of the Year at the just ended 4Syte Music Video Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre when he earned five nominations; Best Hiphop Video, Most Popular Video, Best Hiplife Video, Best Collaboration video, and Best Photography video.

Speaking with the Showbiz on Tuesday, the Me ne woaa artiste said his 4Syte award is a “sign of good things that would manifest in my career this year. Ghana should watch out for me”.

To confirm his readiness for “serious business” this year, D Cryme has released a new banger, Pump it up which features comedian, Kalybos. Apart from that, he plans on featuring Kwaku Manu on another song of his which will be released soon.

A hiplife song, Pump it up is a simple piece which entreats people to appreciate the virtue of hard work and to work tirelessly until they achieve their ambitions.

“This is a song to inspire me for the year and what I want to offer and that is what D Cryme will be working on this year; to reclaim the first spot on the Ghanaian music front,” he stated.

Even before full showbiz activities take full force in the year, the Kill Me Shy rapper says he has already put in place measures to enjoy better patronage from music audience this year.

“I’m working on a movie series to be premiered by the first quarter of the year, and I, already, I have secured venues to host my summer Europe tour, working on collaborations with some of the best artistes in Africa and I hope to drop a new album as well,” he said.

D. Cryme, real name, Darlington Kwesi Agyekum, hit the limelight with his debut single, Kill Me Shy in 2010.

He followed it up with his first album titled, Finally Finally and working to announce his second album later this year.