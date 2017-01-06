Video vixens are not prostitutes – Clarence Peters

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

2017-01-06

Music video director, Clarence Peters

One of Nigeria’s ace music video directors, Clarence Peters has in a recent interview debunked the idea that video vixens are cheap girls and prostitutes.

The Music video director while speaking in a recent interview with Planet TV on Thursday defended the artistes noting that they work hard for the money they earn.

Clarence Peters during the interview cautioned that it is rude and wrong for anyone to draw such negative conclusions.

He said: “I have heard people say that the ladies who appear in the videos we shoot are prostitutes. I think that is wrong because these ladies work hard for the money they earn.”

He added: “I can’t speak for others but I can tell you that these girls work very hard to add beauty to the job we do. That they appear the way they do does not mean they are harlots who sleep with people to make money. For crying out loud, dancing is a big deal and you really need to know what they go through on set and they are usually stressed just to make sure the concept is not defeated.”

Speaking further in defence of the professional dancers, Clarence Peters said: “As far as I am concerned,these ladies earn better than their mates who work in banks. I was told that those who work in banks earn between N100,000 and N200,000 every month. You don’t want to know how much the ladies charge per shoot.”