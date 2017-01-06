‘Vanderpuye Exit Good Riddance’ …Says Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has described the exit of the Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuije from the Ministry as a good thing for the nation.

According to Nyantakyi, all the national teams in Ghana including the Black Stars would have lost their shine under the continued leadership of Mr. Vanderpuije.

“Maybe it is good that he will not be the minister after January 7, else the Black Stars and all the national teams would have lost the spectacle and all the shine that we all know about them,” Mr. Nyantakyi said.

Vanderpuije, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency ceases to be the Sports Minister from Sunday after the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is sworn-in as President.

Nyantakyi and Mr Vanderpuije have clashed on several occasions since the appointment of the latter as the Sports Minister by President Mahama.

Meanwhile, Nyantakhyi has also denied claims that his outfit has presented a 5 million dollar budget for the African Cup of Nations to the Sports Ministry.–