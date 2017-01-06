SA Tobbin foundation fetes children to climax anniversary

The Samuel Amo (SA) Tobbin Foundation, formerly the Tobinco Foundation has treated about 1,000 children from Kotobabi, Newtown and its environs to a feast of meals and drinks.

The occasion saw variety of mouth-watering dishes served with chilled soft-drinks amidst fun, music, and dance. Above all there was a dancing competition for the kids.

Executive Director of the SA Tobbin Foundation, Mrs Millicent Akoto said putting smiles on faces of the disadvantaged children in the society especially during the yuletide is fulfilling.

She indicated that, the foundation is determined to offer an unflinching support to any underprivileged child who has proven to be productive.

Mrs. Akoto revealed that, since the inception of the SA Tobbin foundation, Christmas parties have been held annually for children in communities within which they operate.

This gesture, she added is due to the compassion that Mr. Samuel Amoh Tobin, Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies which for the vulnerable.

The Foundation, the charity arm of Tobinco Group of Companies is a works in areas of education, health, livelihood, economic empowerment, and social safety, established the Educational Scholarship scheme to support students whose parents find it difficult to cater for their fees.

It hopes to focus more on skills training in 2017 to address the increasing graduate unemployment in the country.