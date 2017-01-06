Popular Sound Engineer Quick Action Welcomes Nana Addo With Audio Version Of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution

Popularly known as Quick Action in Ghana’s creative arts industry, the man whose real name is Joseph Appiah, started a laudable initiative of creating an audio version of Ghana’s Constitution using our local language so that the masses can grasp and relate to the laws of Ghana.





Excited at his own exploits, Quick Action, also known as Obuntu GH, pens down his words to President elect Nana Akufo-Addo:

I am Joseph Appiah from S24 Recording Studio. I wish to congratulate the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo, and his Vice, Mahamadu Bawumia.





Upon a nationwide research, I realized almost 90% of Ghanaians cannot read and access the Constitution. The 1992 Constitution is the Mother of all legal documents in Ghana and the Constitution has made it clear that nobody should be discriminated against on the bases of: Political, Religious or Ethnic background.

I speak very limited English and I represent citizens who are in the rural areas, school drop outs and many more. We have the state of art equipment and professionals from the creative sector who can assist by producing the 1992 Constitution AUDIO VERSION in deferent local languages.

Most Ghanaians are ignorant about the laws of the land but the law states that ignorance of the law is no excuse. People feel lazy to read the Constitution and hence getting basic information from the Constitution in an audio form and in languages like English, Twi, Ewe, Nzema will help the illiterates who cannot read.

I pray and hope for your kind support in this regard – since you stand out as a man for the masses and justice for people with minority rights. The NCCE has endorsed this idea and I wish to thank Madam Josephine Nkrumah (Director), Former Attorney General, lawyer Ayi Koi Otu, Dr. Abeam Danso, lawyer Maurice Ampaw, and others.

Thank you and Welcome, THE BATTLE IS THE LORDS. Quick action Obuntu.

The music producer revealed that copies of the yet-to-be released audio version of the 1992 Constitution have been sent to parliament and some prominent people in Ghana, including Chief Justice Georgina Wood for approval. He urged corporate organisations and individuals to support Quick Action to enable him to achieve his dream of making the 1992 Constitution available to every Ghanaian.

Given his immense track record, Quick Action has produced hit songs for artistes such as; VIP, Buk Bak, Obrafuor, Ofori Amponsah, Afro Moses and a host of others.He has also supported some of the biggest hit songs a decade ago, notable ones being: Samini’s ‘Se Obi Do Woa’ (MOBO award), Tic Tac’s ‘Fefe Ne fe’, ‘Condom by Bright of Buk Bak, Nana Quame’s ‘Soldier Alafia,’ among others.

Quick Action, who can play every musical instrument and that makes him a producer/sound engineer par excellence over other sound engineers.