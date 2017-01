The 2016 general elections had two opposing mantras from the two political rivals – the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

While the NPP chanted ‘change is coming’ the governing NDC charged in response that ‘change is happening’.

Well, the election is long over and the nation is gearing up for the inaugration of the President-elect Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He is set to be sworn in on January 7, 2017. Apparently, ‘change has come’ to Ghana.