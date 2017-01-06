Odartey Lamptey urges Black Stars to have nation at heart

Former Ghana midfielder Odartey Lamptey says wearing the national team jersey should be enough motivation for Black Stars players to play their hearts out for the country ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Lamptey is worried about the current trend that players are only motivated by fat bonuses to play for the national team rather than playing for pride.

“I think the state should do what the players need to ensure they perform so well in the AFCON but that doesn’t mean the players should demand outrageous bonuses considering the current state of the economy.” said Nii Odartey Lamptey.

“I have always said that money shouldn’t be the only source of motivation for the Black Stars team but wearing the National colors should be a major source of motivation. If you ask those former players who won the 1963, 1965, 1978 and the 1982 trophy how much did they received, absolutely nothing but they were happy wearing the National team colors.

“The Black Stars have come close to winning the trophy since 2010 but unfortunately they have failed to do so and I think should be a guide now for the team to end our 35 years trophy drought.” He added.

The Black Stars are currently in Al Ain intensifying preparations for the Africa cup of nations.