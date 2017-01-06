Nii Funny takes gargantuan cash from NDC MP to shoot music videos

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

2017-01-06

2016 election was indeed a cocoa season for many Ghanaian celebrities as most of them were seen on campaign platforms convincing Ghanaians to vote for their preferred candidates.

The entertainers, which included hiplife musician Nii Funny obtained financial profits from politicians who needed their service during the period. The “Broken Heart” hitmaker has told Joy News’ MzGee some of the benefits he made during the activities leading to the 2016 polls.

Nii Funny told the TV host in a chat that MP elect for Klottey-Korley Constituency, Zanetor Rawlings was one of the many people who appreciated his support during the campaign season.

He stated that even though the eldest daughter of the first president under the 4th Republic of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings did not pay him for his service, she gave him an elephantine amount as a gratitude.

The musician real name Ishmael Nii Ardey Ankrah who was reluctant in quoting the “big” cash Zanetor gave him said he used the money to shoot videos for his Education, Vuvuzela and Kaafo songs. When MzGee asked cost for each video, the former student of Accra Technical Training College answered, “the vuvuzela cost about Gh6000, education was about Gh4000 and Odompo cost about Gh8000.”