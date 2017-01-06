Meet the only Ghanaian photographer listed as part of the World Top 100

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

2017-01-06

Nana Kofi Acquah

2017 just begun and it’s already looking good for renowned Ghanaian photographer and blogger, Nana Kofi Acquah who is also known as Africa Show Boy by his compatriots and followers.

Kofi Acquah, a photojournalist and advertising virtuoso who is the brains behind Nkacquah Photography has been named as part of the top 100 photographers to follow on photo-sharing app, Instagram by photography, stock footage, stock music, and editing tools provider located in New York City, Shutterstock.

Mr Acquah makes it into the list as the only photographer of Ghanaian origin, a feat that has not been chalked by anyone from the West African country has teaming a number of photographers joining the profession every year.

They wrote:

Nana Kofi Acquah – A prolific and accomplished photographer and poet, Nana Kofi Acquah stated in an interview with BBC Africa that his artistic mission is to change the narrative around African women, who are often portrayed as victims of circumstance. His stunning and effortlessly compassionate photos are accompanied with eloquent, poignant stories that reveal the commonalities of love and understanding in all of us.

An elated Acquah shared the good news on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday morning amidst congratulatory messages.

