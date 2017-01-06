Mahama inaugurates phase one of UG Medical centre project [Photos]

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the University of Ghana Medical Center.

The $217 million project will be fully operational pending a $48million parliamentary approval.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Mahama charged his successor Nana Akuffo Addo to work hard to ensure the facility is made fully operational soon.

According to him, the facility is first of its kind, and will discourage brain drain among medical practitioners.

Phase 2 of the project, which has 650 beds, boasts of up to date medical gadgets for treating complicated medical conditions, and a helipad to airlift emergency cases as well as a medical hotel.

71 medical personnel have received highly specialized training at Sheba Medical Center in Israel, where funds for the project were sourced.

