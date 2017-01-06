Kofi Kinaata drops 'Confession'

Music of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-01-06

play videoKofi Kinaata

Member of the High Grade Family, Kofi Kinaata has released another hit single titled ‘Confession‘. The track is produced by Kin Dee.

The song ‘Confession‘ tells us a lot about the choices we make in our life in regards to lifestyle. Kofi Kinaata talked about a young man who wants to enjoy life to the fullest, but overlooking some of the risks involved.

He spoke about getting drunk every now and then and driving home with unaccepted speed. The causes includes peer pressure, fantasy and unwanted desires. At the end of it all, this song advised us to stay safe in whatever we do.

Listen to the song below: