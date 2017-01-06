Kofi Adjorlolo is 40 years older than me but I’ll still marry him – Actress

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-01-06

Kofi Adjorlolo and Lebene

Popular Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo and his girlfriend, Victoria Lebene Mensah told Ghanaians last year that they would tie the knot before 2016 ends but that never happened.

The two have been seen at major public events proving to Ghanaians that nothing can separate them but some Ghanaians think the two should not be together because of their age difference. Victoria who is in her late 20s in an interview with Joy New’s MzGee says she has given death ears to destructing comments from Ghanaians concerning her relationship with her fellow actor who is in his late 60s.

She stated that she does what will make her soul happy but not what will please the public so all the negative comments from some Ghanaians will not make her change her decision to marry the actor.

The actress during the interview said the 40 years difference is not a factor to destroy her undying love for Mr. Adjorlolo so she will marry him come what may. According to her, the fact that they are happy together gives them several reasons to be husband and wife.

“It’s not about Ghanaians or what people will say about us. At the end of the day it is about what will make me happy not them. I’m still going to get married to him so we are putting a lot of things in place. Age is really not a matter here.

The fact that we are comfortable with each other, used to each other, understands each other and know what each other’s dos and don’ts, there is a compatibility so it is really not about the age.”

Asked when they will exchange vows since December they promised to marry is past, Victoria Lebene Mensah answered MzGee that her husband-to-be has given her up to the end of January to prepare for their big day.