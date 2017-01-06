I’m yet to recover from NDC’s defeat – Mr. Beautiful

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-01-06

Mr Beautiful

Popular actor, Mr. Beautiful is still in shock after the National Democratic Congress lost the December 7 elections to the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Speaking to Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa, he said he was shocked at the loss considering the positive feedback they received from the constituents during his campaign.

According to him, he will avoid commenting on what has been lost and focus on the next electioneering year (2020). especially when a committee has been set up by party executives to investigate the cause of President Mahama’s defeat in the December polls.

“I’m yet to recover from the loss that is why I dislike talking about it and that is why a committee has been set up to investigate the reasons why we (NDC) lost the elections….We’re yet to discover why we lost the election.”

When asked by co-host, Akwasi Nsiah that rumours that certain celebrities like Mzbel, Tracey Boakye and others also accounted to NDC’s defeat because of some videos and comments they released on social media, Mr. Beautiful replied that, “Those analysis that we lost the elections because of the actions of these celebrities in the NDC aren’t grounded… for me I don’t buy into such analysis.”

Mr. Beautiful and other hosts of Ghanaian actors and musicians like John Dumelo, Tracey Boakye, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Rex Omar, Mzbel, Papa Nii, campaigned vigorously for President John Mahama to be retained in power.