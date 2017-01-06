I was keen on completing WAEC headquarters – Mahama

Outgoing President John Mahama says Ghana government plays a key role in the operation of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

He says government monitors programmes and initiatives of the West African examination body in the area of access to basic and secondary education in member contries.

Speaking at the commissioning of WAEC’s newly constructed office complex at Okponglo in Accra, President Mahama charged officials of the institution to take their responsibilities seriously.

He noted the completion of the office complex is an “indication of the Ghana’s concern for the sub-regional education body.”

“The rare privilege of hosting such a body comes with much responsibility adding the Ghana government has over the years met its obligations to the Council and as well as other associated international organisations,” he said.

President Mahama was excited his government has supposed the completion of the building, saying it was one of his objectives before he hands-over less than 24 hours away.

Per WAEC’s establishing document, it is the responsibility of Ghana government to accommodate the institution.

Also, it behooves the Ghana government to get accommodation to the Council’s foreign staff which has been taken care of since 1970 at Ridge in Accra.

He said government’s foresight led to the allocation of the land for the headquarters at Okponglo in 1997 for the construction of a permament site for the Council.

The heaqaurters was designed and executed in two phases with the first was urgently required to provide guest accomodation and venue for meetings and conferences completed on schedule in 1999 and put to use. The second phase; the office complex, however, took a much longer time to complete.