HFC Bank Ghana builds pre-school complex for Manchie Community

HFC Investment Services Limited, a subsidiary of HFC Bank Ghana has commissioned a 3-unit Pre-School complex for the people of Manchie community in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The school which was previously housed in a makeshift wooden structure has been transformed into a modern pre-school complex, with offices as well as teaching and learning materials.

The construction of the pre-school complex is an initiative embarked on by staff of HFC Investments Services Limited as part of their staff volunteerism project. The project was financed through staff donations and other innovative initiatives undertaken by the Staff to raise funds.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Managing Director of HFC Bank Ghana, Mr. Robert Le Hunte commended the staff of HFC Investments for their commitment and great work. According to the Managing Director, the support shown by the HFC Investments team to the Manchie community is in line with the Bank’s vision of building successful communities. He added that “the Bank will continue to impact the lives of the community through its Corporate Social Responsibility interventions and staff volunteerism programs.

The General Manager of HFC Investments, Mr Peter Larbi-Yeboah encouraged the School and community leaders to develop a good maintenance culture towards the building complex and learning materials. He also thanked the community leaders as well as the project consultants for their support throughout the project.

The Staff of the Bank have over the last year undertook a number of volunteering initiatives within their branch vicinity. Among such initiatives include; the renovation of the SDA Tamale Hospital by staff of Tamale branch, donation to residents of Accra Psychiatric Hospital by the Adabraka branch staff, painting of street curbs in the central business district of Accra by staff of the Bank’s Post Office and Tudu branches and the purchase of curtains and benches for the Tema Manheam hospital by the Staff of Tema branch. Other initiatives include the free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration of Asokwa Old Town residents by the staff of the Asokwa branch and the Mother’s Day care donation to Head Porters across the country which was sponsored by donations from all staff of the Bank.