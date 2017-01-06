GFA did not abandon Akaminko

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has cleared the air that Jerry Akaminko was not catered for after he suffered a career-threatening injury in a pre-2014 FIFA World Cup friendly revealing the federation spent “over US$15,000’’ on the rehabilitation of Turkish-based defender.

The former Heart of Lions defender is believed to have been abandoned by the GFA after he picked up an ankle injury whilst in action for the Black Stars prior to the start of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Akaminko was destined to make it to Brazil as the coach Kwesi Appiah was impressed with his output especially in the qualification decider against the Pharaohs of Egypt which the Stars won 7-3 on aggregate.

However, few days to the start of the tournament Akaminko sustained the career-threatening injury after he landed awkwardly on his ankle after attempting an aerial challenge in a friendly against the Netherlands and had to be dropped from the squad.

The impression created had been that the player treated himself with his own money but according to Nyantakyi that was not the case.

“We catered for him during his injury and I can tell you that we spent over $15,000 on him,” Nyantakyi told the Graphic Sports.

“I remember I personally led him to a hospital in Florida where he began his rehabilitation so, for someone to say we neglected him was a lie.”

Jerry Akaminko returned to full fitness in 2015.