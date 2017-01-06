Gerrard Nus joins Black Stars camp in the UAE

Spanish tactician Gerard Nus has joined the Black Stars training camp in the United Arab of Emirates.

Nus who currently works as coach for North American Soccer League side Rayo OKC joined the team on Monday as they prepare for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He worked together with Avram Grant in Equatorial Guinea two years ago when Ghana narrowly missed out on the trophy to neighbours Ivory Coast.

Jamaican physical trainer, Jamie Lawrence is also be part of Avram Grant’s backroom staff for the one-month tournament in Gabon. He is also expected to help improve the fitness levels of the Black Stars players.