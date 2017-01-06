Fuel Prices 11% Up

Prices of some petroleum products have gone up by 11 percent for the first pricing window in January.

According to Citi FM, checks indicated that the price of a litre of petrol has gone up between 8 and 11 percent while the same quantity for a litre of diesel has gone up between 9 and 11 percent.

A litre of petrol at some major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) is now selling between GH¢4 and GH¢4, 15p.

Also, the price of a litre of diesel could be sold to you at GH¢4 and GH¢4, 15.

At Total filling stations, petrol has been increased by GH31p, with a litre selling at GH¢4, 10 p as against GH¢3, 79p in December.

Also, the price of a litre of diesel has gone up by GH36p, currently selling at GH¢4, 15p from GH¢3, 79p.

Shell’s price per litre of petrol has shot up by GH31p; from GH¢3, 78 p to GH¢4, 10p.

Diesel has also increased by GH36p as a litre is now selling at GH¢4, 15p as against the earlier GH¢3, 79p.

GOIL has also recorded a price jump as their products are now selling at petrol GH¢4, 8p and diesel also at GH¢3, 99p.

Meanwhile, SO energy is selling both a litre of petrol and diesel at a new price of GH¢4.

Other filling stations also equally increased their prices as at the time Citi Business News visited the pumps.

The OMCs have however dismissed reports that the increases had been made ahead of the two week pricing window.

According to them, the adjustments are within the pricing window frame.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers has expressed dissatisfaction at the development.

The Chamber’s Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah told Citi Business News the persistent increases are worrying.

“I don’t think Ghanaians are happy with the sort of increases that we have seen in recent times; before this window, we saw 4-6% increases in prices. Earlier than that there had been some 3-11% increases that was even contested but eventually reflected at the pumps. What we are not happy about is the persistence with which fuel prices are going up in the country.”

He believes government can take up the mandate to ensure prices are reduced.

“We believe that the government and the incoming government would have to reconsider the taxes we have on petroleum products in Ghana.”