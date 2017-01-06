Fareed drops video for single 'Hip-hop Alhaji'

Music of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-06

play videoFareed

Fast rising Hip-hop act, Fareed, has finally released his highly anticipated music video for his debut single titled “Hip-hop Alhaji” featuring singer Brenya.

“Hip-hop Alhaji” music video is a paradigm of standard international music videos with a well-crafted concept by director Jeneral Jay.

The video, which Fareed dedicates to his mother, is characterised by Fareed’s background and portrays his fusion of different genres to create a perfect African Hip-hop.

In “Hip-hop Alhaji” music video, the Bamba Records signed rapper plays the role of a business tycoon who makes huge cash from every deal.

The video features a cameo appearance from “Hip-hop Alhaji” producer, Peewezel.

Watch the video below: