Energy Bank Trains Exporters On Trade Finance

Christiana Olaoye

Energy Bank Ghana has schooled several exporters from Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi on the features, requirements, utilization of trade finance lines, among others, to enhance business transactions.

The training, dubbed ‘Time with Exporters,’ gave the exporters the opportunity to understand the various trade finance products that the bank offers, corresponding bank relationships and its unique selling points.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Christiana Olaoye, said Energy Bank has a well-structured trade finance products backed by comprehensive advisory services to support trade between Ghanaian exporters and their foreign partners.

Some of the trade finance products that the bank offers include documentary credits, documentary collections, inward remittances and guarantees.

Mrs. Olaoye noted that Energy Bank offers quick turn-around time, excellent service and flexibility, deep understanding and knowledge of trade finance products and services, as well as strong correspondent banking relationships and trade lines.

“We are a bank that is committed to helping to meet the needs of individuals and businesses to achieve their goals. We will consistently provide education for our key customers going forward in 2017,” Mrs. Olaoye added.

Few months ago, the bank took part in a trade programme held for Ghanaian and Korean businesses.

The Korean Ambassador to Ghana and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Mawuena Dumor were key speakers at the event.

Energy Bank presently operates 11 branches and one agency in Ghana.