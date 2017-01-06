COSUA Backs Kwesi Quartey …For AU Slot

Kwesi Quartey

Founding president of the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA) Lawyer Sarfo Abeberese is calling on presidents of the various African countries to vote for Ghana’s HE Thomas Kwesi Quartey as the Deputy chairperson of African Union Commission in this month’s AU Election in Addis Ababa.

To the COSUA boss, Lawyer Quartey’s elevation to the high office will not only benefit Ghana but the continent as a whole taking into account his rich diplomatic experience as Ghana’s Ambassador and permanent representative to the AU.

He revealed that as an ardent Pan Africanist, he has what it takes to steer the affairs of the high office when elected for the four-year term (2016-2020).

When he gets the nod, the Executive Secretary to the president of Ghana and the ambassador to Ethiopia will seek for a commission in touch with member states and the African people, accountable, prudent and transparent in managing of Union resources, represent Africa and defend Africa’s interest in the global arena, ensure education, science and technology, ICT, skills and human development for the youth among other visions.

“Growing up in Nkrumah’s Ghana in the 60s, we were even as children, systematically taught to see all Africans as one people. Even though we happened to be nationals of different countries, we were, nonetheless, one people.”

“The historic declaration of Nkrumah on the eve of Ghana’s Independence that “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked with the total liberation of Africa, helped to cement this basic sense of oneness,” his personal statement read.

The senior advocate in the Superior Court of Ghana is married to Audrey Quartey for over three decades with four daughters which helps in part to explain his passion for women’s rights and empowerment issues.

He joined the foreign service of Ghana in 1977 and rose through the ranks to become the ambassador to Ethiopia and held several diplomatic appointments including Director of Passports 2004 to 2006, deputy high commissioner to the UK etc.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum