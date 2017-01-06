‘Chinese Spending Is Sick’

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has labelled the spending power of Chinese clubs “sick” the day after Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was linked to a world-record €150 million move to Shanghai SIPG.

Speaking in a special interview to celebrate his 65th birthday on Thursday, Hoeness told Sky Sport News Deutschland: “It’s sick. It’s nothing but sick.”

“I only hope that it’s just a phase like we had in America at one stage.”

Hoeness likened China’s financial power to the 1970s, when world-famous stars such as Franz Beckenbauer, George Best, Pele and Gerd Muller were all attracted to the North American Soccer League (NASL) on big-money contracts.

He added: “At that time, clubs like New York Cosmos with their money wanted to build in five years what had taken others 50 years.”

“Hopefully, everything doesn’t turn out as bad as it looks at the moment.”

Hoeness, a former Bayern player and general manager, was re-elected to the role of Bayern president in November.

His first spell as president ended when he was imprisoned for tax evasion in 2014, serving 21 months of a three-and-a-half year sentence.