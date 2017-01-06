CES 2017: Razer gaming laptop has not one but three screens

Gaming PC maker Razer has unveiled a concept laptop with three 4K screens at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The firm claims Project Valerie is the world’s first portable laptop of its kind.

Two additional screens slide out from the central display via an automatic mechanism.

One analyst praised the design, noting that gamers were increasingly splashing out on high-end laptops.

All three screens are 17in (43cm) in size.

When folded up and closed, the laptop is 1.5in thick. Razer said this was comparable to many standard gaming laptops, which tend to be chunkier than home and office devices.

“We thought, ‘This is crazy, can we do this?’,” a company spokesman told the BBC.

“The answer was: ‘Yeah, we are crazy enough, we can do it’.”

Project Valerie is still a prototype and Razer has not yet published a possible release date or price.

Image copyright RAZER

Project Valerie has special hinges that automatically deploy its two additional screens

Gamers commonly used more than one monitor these days, said gaming analyst Jonathan Wagstaff at Context.

“Although it is unusual, it doesn’t surprise me,” he told the BBC.

“It is something people will buy – I think it will sell.”

He added that increasing numbers of gamers – particularly those who travel to e-sports tournaments – are in the market for portable computers with high specs.

But Mr Wagstaff added that industry data he had reviewed suggested widening interest in such machines from architectural and graphic design firms, as well.

“That is interesting, that is traditionally the territory of Apple’s products,” he said.

Project Valerie was just one of several gaming laptops shown off at CES.

Computer maker Acer unveiled a large, 21in model called the Predator 21X, which costs $8,999 (£7,250).

Consumer electronics giant Samsung also launched its first gaming laptop – called Samsung Notebook Odyssey – in 17in and 15in models.

–

Source: BBC