Bilic confirms he is looking for Ayew's replacement

West Ham club record signing Andre Ayew has joined Ghana for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ayew will miss the club’s next five games while on international duty.

The club in order not to miss the Ghana deputy skipper have made plans to sign a proven goal scorer to soften the blow of losing Ayew.

The Hammers have struggled for goals this season and have struggled to reach the heights of last season.

“The chairman is trying really hard to get some players, if it’s going to be possible, in positions we think we need. I’m not going to talk about names in public.

“(Defoe) has the things that are the most important in football games – that’s goals. He scored them last season, he was probably the main reason they stayed up, and then he continues to do the same this season, scoring again.

“In every game, he is having chances and most of the chances he is converting into goals. He is an excellent player, of course.”