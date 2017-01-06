African leaders arrive ahead of Akufo-Addo's inauguration

Some African heads of state have arrived in Ghana less than 24 hours to the official inauguration of President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Zambia President, Edgar Lungu and Equatorial Guinea President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo have touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Friday.

Also in Ghana are the presidents of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika; Egypt, Abdul Fattah el-Sisi and Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma.

The rest are Ethiopian President, Mulatu Teshome, Chadian President, Idriss Déby and Liberian President, Sirleaf Ellen Johnson.

They were received by some officials of the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government namely Hackman Owusu Agyeman, National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan Dapaah and Papa Owusu Ankomah.

The Saturday ceremony is expected to be attended by at least 6,000 people including 11 Presidents from Africa and European countries.

Côte d’Ivoire President, Alassane Ouattara is the guest of honor for the programme.

Security on Saturday

The Police Administration has dispatched at least over 3,000 police personnel to maintain law and order at the Black Stars Square, venue of the inauguration.

Commissioner of Police Operations, Christian Tetteh Yohuno told Joy News “the heavy presence of police is a pre-deployment arrangement that they have made.”

He said the Service would bus in some extra troops from Central, Eastern and Ashanti Regions to “take care of the hotel venues” of some invited heads of state.

“We are going to dominate heavily to ensure that there is orderliness if there is anybody who has any intention of committing crime they would be arrested because we have brought a police station here,” he added.