Weightlifting lived up to expectation

Bodybuilding of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2016-12-29

One of the junior weightlifters during the Indomie Junior and Youth Inter-Club competition

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) once again proved to be one of the fastest growing sporting disiciplines in the country, when it began its activities for the year 2016 with the launch of the Indomie Junior and Youth Inter-Club competition for boys and girls.

The championship, which targeted the Under -14 and Under-17 boys and girls, attracted about 40 weightlifters from various clubs across the country who competed in the Indomie Junior and Youth Inter-Club competition.

Migrants Weightlifting Club of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) won the Best Weightlifting Club after winning four gold medals at the novelty competition, with Sandra Agban and David Akwei winning the U-14 Girls and Boys U-17 categories respectively. Anetu Aryee and Emmanuel Aryee also emerged winners in the girls and boys Under -10 categories.

Adi Kokuvi and Faustina Awutey from the Titans Weightlifting Club also won the U-14 Boys and U-17 Girls categories respectively.

The project, which is one of the components of the four-year development plan of the federation, was sponsored by Multi Pro Private Limited, brand representatives of Indomie Instant Noodles in Ghana, at a cost of GH¢30,000. It included GH¢20,000 cash and GH¢10,000 worth of Indomie products.

In May, weightlifting athletes, led by the coach of the team, Dr Kyle Pierce, were in Yaounde, Cameroun, for the Rio Olympics qualifiers with the likes of UK-based Christopher Forrester Osei and Ruth Baffoe. The team grabbed a quota to place fifth out of 10 nations at the African Championships during which female lifter, Ruth Baffoe, won three bronze medals.

The team went on to compete at the Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

Subsequently, the GWF, as part of its activities for the year, also organised a training programme for sports journalists to take them through the nitty-gritty of the sport.

Led by president Ben Nunoo-Mensah, the federation after the Olympic Games, took three athletes namely: Christian Amoah, Richard Osarfo and UK-based Forrester Osei to the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Penang, Malaysia.

Ghana’s total medal haul at the games which was held in October was two gold, a silver and a bronze.