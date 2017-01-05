We will aid Ghana in job creation, industry – China

Business News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

The Chinese government has assured Ghana of its readiness to support the country in various ways to create more jobs.

This was revealed by China’s ambassador to Ghana, Sun Baohong, during a presentation at Ghana’s parliament on Tuesday, January 4, 2017.

Ms Baohong, who handed over security equipment for use by the House indicated: “Apart from conducting more projects to improve people’s livelihoods, China will do more to answer Ghana’s appeal for job creation and industrialisation”.

The Chinese ambassador indicated that in that regard China will focus on production capacity, equipment manufacture, and the private sector. In addition, China hopes to explore new avenues for cooperation to help Ghana achieve self-sustained development.

She was grateful to the Speaker of Ghana’s parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, for promoting friendship between the two countries.